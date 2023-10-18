Airstrike at Gaza hospital kills 500; Israel, Hamas trade charges

By Prateek Talukdar 10:12 am Oct 18, 202310:12 am

At least 500 people have been killed after an airstrike hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

At least 500 people have been killed after an airstrike hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Palestinian officials said, accusing Israel of a massacre. However, Israel has pinned the blame on a rocket misfired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a Hamas ally. United States President Joe Biden's meeting with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine was called off after the strike.

Why does this story matter?

This airstrike has reportedly resulted in the highest number of deaths in a single incident in Gaza in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Over one million people have fled Gaza, as per the United Nations (UN), while the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 115 healthcare facilities have been attacked in Gaza, which has been under Israel's siege since 2007.

World leaders condemn attack on hospital

While the PIJ has denied responsibility, several world leaders have condemned the attack on the hospital, including leaders from the US, Canada, and Turkey, apart from the Arab League. The WHO also condemned the attack as director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for "the immediate protection of civilians and health care, and for the evacuation orders to be reversed."

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN accuses Israel of lying

Did Israel backtrack on its claims?

Social media posts also pointed out the gaps in statements from Israel. According to Al Jazeera, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital and five other hospitals to evacuate after labeling the hospital a "terrorist base." Social media posts showed the IDF boasting about "euthanizing" Gazans, but they later deleted the tweet and blamed it on Hamas's ally.

Alleged deleted tweets from Israeli authorities