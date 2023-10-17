Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:32 am Oct 17, 2023

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon amid Gaza offensive

Israeli Air Force on Tuesday claimed to have hit targets linked to the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah in Lebanon overnight. The air strikes reportedly come in response to missiles fired toward Israel by Hezbollah on Monday. The Air Force reportedly said the operation targeted Hezbollah's "terror targets and military infrastructure." This comes amid the growing fears of an escalation between the pro-Iran Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and Israel.

Iran warns of consequences for Israeli actions in Gaza

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has cautioned that Israel will face consequences for its actions in Gaza, hinting at "preemptive action" soon. Amirabdollahian said leaders of the "resistance front" would not permit Israel to act in Gaza without repercussions. The term "resistance force" refers to regional countries and forces that oppose Israel and the United States. This warning comes as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with over 2,800 people killed, including over 700 being children.

Biden to visit Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Israel on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The development came as the conflict entered its 11th day. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the visit on Tuesday, highlighting Israel's right to self-defense. Blinken also mentioned the US and Israel have agreed to create a plan for humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza.

UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution

Separately, the UN Security Council has rejected a Russian resolution condemning the escalating violence in the Middle East. Delegates refused to support a motion that did not specifically call out Hamas for its surprise attack on Israel on October 7. The council convened as Israel prepared for a possible ground assault on the Gaza Strip. In the meantime, UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is traveling to Cairo to negotiate aid delivery through the Rafah crossing.