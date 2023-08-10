Joe Biden bans US investment in Chinese tech sector

Written by Athik Saleh August 10, 2023 | 10:16 am 2 min read

US wants to prevent American investments from aiding China's military modernization

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order restricting American investments in Chinese entities within semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and specific artificial intelligence systems. This move aims to prevent US capital and expertise from aiding China's military modernization and compromising national security. Targeting private equity, venture capital, joint ventures, and greenfield investments, the order could heighten tensions between the two countries.

China condemns the US order restricting investment

China expressed its concern over the order, stating it disrupts normal business operations and undermines the international economic and trade order. The Chinese Commerce Ministry urged the US to respect market economy laws and fair competition principles, avoid hindering global economic and trade cooperation or create "obstacles for the recovery of the world economy." The Chinese embassy in Washington also expressed its disappointment.

The order focuses on future investments

The regulations will only impact future investments, not existing ones. However, the US Treasury may request disclosure of prior transactions. Biden consulted allies on the plan and incorporated feedback from the Group of Seven (G7) countries. The order is expected to take effect next year. It will affect American investments in China, which have already slowed down due to tensions between the two nations.

