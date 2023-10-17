Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel, Gaza

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Google commits $8 million to relief efforts in Israel, Gaza

By Akash Pandey 03:27 pm Oct 17, 202303:27 pm

Google is taking steps to ensure safety of its employees in the affected regions

Google has pledged over $8 million in grants to local nonprofits offering aid to civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Israel and Gaza. Google.org will allocate $3 million for emergency response and psychological support for victims in Israel. The philanthropic branch will also direct $3 million to organizations assisting people in Gaza, including Save the Children, which provides essential resources like food, shelter, and psychological support.

2/4

Employee contributions and company match

Google employees have also stepped up to help those impacted by the conflict. They've collectively raised over $1 million, which the company has matched. Moreover, Google is donating $1 million in Search Ads for nonprofits to provide information to those looking to assist in relief efforts. CEO Sundar Pichai has acknowledged the impact of the crisis on Jewish and Muslim Googlers worldwide and called for support and understanding during this tough time.

3/4

Google has deployed language capabilities

As part of its relief efforts, Google has spotlighted how the Israeli Ministry of Education is using Google Meet as its primary teach-from-home platform. The tech giant is offering support to ensure that education can continue despite the ongoing conflict. Additionally, Google has deployed language capabilities to assist emergency efforts, including universal dubbing, emergency translations, and localizing Google content to help users, businesses, and NGOs.

4/4

Safety measures amid crisis

Google has taken measures to ensure the safety of its employees in the affected regions. Visiting employees have been evacuated from the area, while the Tel Aviv and Haifa offices have shelters available for Googlers who need them. Pichai has urged colleagues around the world to be understanding as employees in these offices focus on the safety of their families and themselves during this challenging period.