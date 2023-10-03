Google Pixel 8 Pro's camera samples leaked ahead of debut
Google Pixel 8 Pro is making waves with its leaked camera samples, giving us a sneak peek into its impressive photo-taking abilities. Shared by PBKreviews, after posting an unboxing video clip, the images highlight the Pixel 8 Pro's Night Sight feature, which works wonders for low-light photography. Although it's unclear if the device is using the final software version, the samples clearly show the difference in image quality when Night Sight is on and off.
Debunking rumors about the 50MP main camera
Rumors previously hinted that the 50MP main camera for the Pixel 8 Pro will offer better low-light photography. However, it seems the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor won't be part of the package as initially thought. The Pixel 8 Pro might be using the GN1 sensor from the Pixel 7 Pro. Regardless, the leaked night shots still look stunning, suggesting that Google has made significant strides in low-light photography for its upcoming smartphones.
The shots also reveal zooming abilities
The leaked images also give us a glimpse of the Pixel 8 Pro's zoom capabilities at various levels: 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 5x. There's some debate about whether the final zoom sample uses a telephoto lens or digital zoom. This confusion could be due to non-final firmware or an upcoming Google Camera update that will be sorted out before the official release.
Pixel 8 camera samples have also emerged
Not to be left out, camera samples from the standard Pixel 8 have also popped up online at levels: 0.5, 1x, and 2x. While there's less information about this device's camera features, these images offer a first look at what to expect from Google's latest smartphone lineup. As excitement builds for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's official release, these leaked camera samples provide a tantalizing taste of their photographic prowess.