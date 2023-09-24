Forget Pixel 8, here's what Pixel 9 might offer

Written by Akash Pandey September 24, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

The Pixel 9 may offer an upgraded selfie camera (Representative image)

Google will introduce the Pixel 8 series on October 4. While the launch is just around the corner, we are already hearing rumors about the Pixel 9 lineup, which is expected to arrive in October 2024. No doubt, it's too early to say, but minor changes to the SoC and other components are likely. The standard Pixel 9 is expected to cost around $699.

Pixel 9 might house a Tensor G4

The Pixel 9 is tipped to use a Tensor G4 chip, which will offer some modest upgrades. Google will continue to use Samsung Exynos chips as the foundation for its design. Some might be disappointed with this. After all, there were rumors that the tech giant would eventually develop its own Tensor SoC (codenamed Redondo) from the ground up based on TSMC's processor node.

6.17-inch display is expected

Besides the SoC upgrade, the standard Pixel 9 is rumored to have a 6.17-inch display. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro might be around 6.7-inch in size. There's also a rumored, smaller Pro model—codenamed Caiman—which might have a 6.3-inch display. The Pixel 9 should almost have the same camera configurations as the Pixel 8, including the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 main sensor.

Phone may bear other upgrades as well

Google might decide to update the rear ultra-wide lens and the selfie camera hardware in the Pixel 9. It is too soon to speculate on battery size, storage capacity, or other details, but we still expect some customary upgrades for the internals.

