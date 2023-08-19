Technology

Google is working on UWB technology for Chromebooks

August 19, 2023

UWB will offer enhanced connectivity and high data transfer speeds on Chromebooks (Photo credit: Google)

Google is currently exploring the potential of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for Chromebooks, focusing on use cases like Chromebook-to-Chromebook and Chromebook-to-Phone connections, as well as multi-peer pairings. By integrating UWB into Chromebooks, users could experience seamless connections with peripherals like phones, smartwatches, or earbuds and even enjoy extended wireless displays. This cutting-edge technology has the potential to improve the ways we interact with our devices.

How will UWB revolutionize Chromebooks?

UWB is an innovative wireless communication protocol that operates at high frequencies and utilizes a broad spectrum of several GHz. It offers greater precision, energy efficiency, and affordability than Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Its primary applications include location discovery and device ranging. On Chromebooks, it'll let you share audio/video files with multiple users at high speeds without the need for cables or mirroring apps.

UWB may replace existing technologies like Bluetooth and NFC

The possibilities for UWB are limitless. It could transform numerous aspects of our digital lives. Over the next few years, it could potentially replace Bluetooth, NFC, and RFID in various applications like unlocking car doors, secure wireless payments, and smart home accessories. As UWB technology continues to evolve, ChromeOS is well-positioned to be at the forefront of a significant shift in the tech landscape.