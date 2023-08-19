Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 19 codes: How to redeem

August 19, 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ has published redeemable codes for August 19. Individuals can use the codes to unlock in-game items without shelling out real money. The rewards help with customizing or upgrading gaming accessories or in-game characters. Also, players with additional gaming supplies have higher chances of winning, which will ultimately improve their leaderboard rankings. Have a look at the codes for today.

The codes for today are listed here

Here, we have mentioned the codes for gamers on Indian servers. Utilize them to earn bonuses for free. FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3. FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ. NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH. FFCMCPSEN5MX, HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E. MCPW3D28VZD6, EYH2W3XK8UPG.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, visit the game's rewards redemption website and log in with Facebook, Google, X, Huawei, Apple, or VK accounts. Gamers must claim the codes within a limited timeframe. Also, they should note that using the same code twice isn't allowed. The reward should show up in the game's mail section within 24 hours of a successful redemption.