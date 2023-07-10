Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 10 codes: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 10 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 10, 2023 | 10:15 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has a download size of 605MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has received a massive response from battle royale game players on Android. Accounting for more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, it also has a favorable rating of 4.3/5. Hence, the developers have introduced a rewards redemption program that allows players to access redeemable codes on a daily basis. Rewards offer customization for in-game characters and weapons.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced in India back in September 2021, with enhanced visuals. The game now allows individuals free access to gaming accessories. A fresh set of codes that are published daily help gamers redeem a host of exclusive items. The additional accessories increase the chances of in-game survival and improve the overall combat experience.

Each code is redeemable only once per player

Gamers can claim Free Fire MAX codes via the rewards redemption site only by using their official login credentials. The codes are valid for a limited timeframe, and you must claim them between 12-18 hours of release. Besides that, each code is redeemable only once per player. It is specific to gamers on Indian servers.

Here are the codes for July 10

The Free Fire MAX codes for July 10 are listed here. Utilize them to collect free bonuses. XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFAC2YXE6RF2. FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ, NPYFATT3HGSQ. FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, FFCMCPSEN5MX. HNC95435FAGJ, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, MCPW3D28VZD6.

This is how you can claim rewards

Visit the game's rewards redemption page. Now, use your registered credential (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK), and access your gaming account. Type a code into the text box, click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield an in-game item, which will be accessible from the game's mail/notification panel after 24 hours of redemption.

Top alternatives to Free Fire MAX

If Free Fire MAX is not your thing, you may check out other titles available on the Google Play Store. The list includes BGMI, New State Mobile, Call of Duty, and more. Each game offers different features and experiences.