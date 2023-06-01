Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 1

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 01, 2023, 10:18 am 2 min read

The game is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a thrilling action-adventure game that provides a wide range of exclusive rewards on a daily basis. The game has amassed a huge fanbase since it made its debut in September 2021. Users can get access to the additional in-game items for free via redeemable codes or they can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

At present, Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users in India.

The game has crossed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and secured a favorable rating of 4.2 out of 5, as well.

The gaming policies which include the free rewards redemption program, frequent updates, and enhanced gameplay have contributed to its immense popularity among users.

Each redeemable code is valid only once

Users have to comply with a few rules in order to redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX. The codes are redeemable only via the official rewards redemption website. Players must log in using official credentials. Users can redeem multiple codes but each code is valid only once. The redeemable codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release.

Take a look at the in-game collectibles

The redeemable codes provide free access to a number of in-game supplies. The list includes pets, weapons, skins, loot crates, royale vouchers, diamonds, protective gear, reward points, and costumes, among others.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for today ie. June 1. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, MCPW-3D28-VZD6.

Here's how to redeem the codes

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes. Visit the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in using your registered Google, Huawei, Twitter, Apple ID, Facebook, or VK credentials. Enter any redeemable code in the text field and select 'Confirm,' and then click 'Ok.' Following every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.