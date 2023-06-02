Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 2: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX allows individuals to unlock several in-game items using diamonds - the in-game currency that can be collected only by spending a significant amount of real money. However, not everyone is willing to invest resources. Instead, a majority of players seek alternate methods of reward collection. This is where redeemable codes come into play, allowing access to multiple in-game bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS.

Despite this, the battle royale game has gained great popularity, accounting for over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store.

Hence, as a gesture of appreciation, game designers publish redeemable codes on a regular basis, to let players enjoy access to several gaming accessories for free.

Codes can be redeemed once per player

To redeem codes, gamers must first log in to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page using their official login details. Use of Guest IDs is prohibited for code redemption. Further, only individuals on Indian servers are eligible to claim the codes. Each player can access multiple codes. However, they can redeem a character set just once.

Check out the codes for June 2

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. June 2, are listed here. Use them to collect rewards such as diamonds, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, B3G7A22TWDR7X, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, 3IBBMSL7AK8G. X99TK56XDJ4X, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, FF7MUY4ME6SC. GCNVA2PDRGRZ.

Follow these instructions to redeem codes

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the code redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, access your account using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK credentials. Fill in a code in the text box and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok" to continue. Each successful redemption will let you collect a reward from the game's notification panel.

