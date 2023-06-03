Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 3

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for June 3

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 03, 2023, 09:25 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is available to download on Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX﻿ allows players to collect a range of in-game items using the gaming currency that is obtainable only by spending a significant chunk of real money. Since not every player is willing to invest resources, the creators have introduced a rewards redemption program. The alternative reward collection strategy helps individuals use redeemable codes to unlock free in-game supplies on a daily basis.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually enhanced battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, is limited to the Android OS at the moment.

Despite that, the game received widespread recognition among players. It boasts a 100 million download count, along with a favorable rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store.

Hence, as a token of appreciation, the creators release redeemable codes which allow gamers to collect multiple bonuses.

Points to consider when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes

Here are some points to consider when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes are case-sensitive, so ensure you have entered them correctly. They come with a restricted redemption window, meaning you need to claim them before their expiry. Do note that each code can be claimed once per account. In addition, only gamers on Indian servers can use them.

Check out the codes for June 3

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. June 3 can help you acquire in-game collectibles like premium bundles, weapon crates, diamonds, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more. FBFT6UR65VXZAQY, 5R2ED3CVRBFJUVY, FTGXVBSNDJRKT6N, FFCTFYR56HY8OKM. FNBSXDCTE45TYJK, FO990O78TXAQ234, FGRTD5YHGNYY7JY, F7LO90OR56GFRGB. FRFTGAQ234O09LM, FHJFHTBVAQQ12YH, FFTG7UHT67U56R7, FUY67U8O900OLKG. F213ZSXSDVFT9YH, FTF6Y344T5TMHOB, FGY7U7777IU0YHG.

Follow these instructions to redeem codes

Visit the official rewards redemption webpage, and sign in to your account using your Facebook, Apple, Huawei, Twitter, Google, or VK ID. Fill in a redeemable code in the text box. Now, click on the "Confirm" button, followed by Ok. You will receive a message if the code has been redeemed successfully. The rewards will be sent to your in-app mail within 24 hours.

Some popular alternatives to Free Fire MAX

There are several battle royale games you can consider other than Free Fire MAX. The list includes Battlegrounds Mobile India, Fortnite﻿, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty. These titles are similar in terms of gameplay but offer different features and experiences.