Free Fire MAX codes for June 4: How to redeem

Jun 04, 2023

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program has helped enhance the battle royale gaming experience. It allows players to unlock a variety of in-game items. With additional rewards, gamers can improve their performance and raise scoreboard standings. The redeemable codes are released on a daily basis. They can be used by those who are hesitant to spend resources on in-game items. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released Free Fire MAX with graphical improvements in September 2021.

The game quickly received attention in India's Android ecosystem. In a very short duration, it has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Hence, to show appreciation for their fans, game creators now offer redeemable codes, allowing them to unlock a range of in-game items for free.

A gamer can redeem each code just once

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, individuals need to access the rewards redemption site with their official login credentials. The use of Guest IDs for code redemption is not allowed. Additionally, only the individuals on Indian servers can claim the codes. Each alphanumeric character set can be redeemed once per gamer. Being time sensitive, they should be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for June 4

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. June 4 can help you unlock protective gear, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, diamonds, outfits, pets, skins, and more. FF11NJN5YS3E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, W0JJAFV3TU5E, YXY3EGTLHGJX. FF10GCGXRNHY, SARG886AV5GR, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF119MB3PFA5. FF11DAKX4WHV, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11WFNPP956, ZYPPXWRWIAHD. FF10617KGUF9, MCPTFNXZF4TA.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the rewards redemption website for Free Fire MAX at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK account credentials. Now, enter a code into the text box and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the game's notification/mail panel.

Some alternatives to Free Fire MAX

If Free Fire MAX isn't your thing, try a handful of other battle royale games available on the Google Play Store. The list includes Apex Legends Mobile, BGMI, Call of Duty, New State Mobile, and Fortnite. All of these titles offer multiple playing modes.