Top TWS earphones in India below Rs. 5,000: Check list

Written by Akash Pandey July 10, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r support Dolby Atmos and Dirac's audio tuning (Photo credit: OnePlus)

The demand for TWS earphones is currently on the rise in the Indian market, specifically in the budget segment, where the competition is extremely fierce. If you are finding it hard to decide which earbuds you should consider under Rs. 5,000, check out our top recommendations. These audio wearables resolve the inconvenience of unsightly wires while delivering both comfort and style.

Redmi Buds 4 Active: Costs Rs. 1,399

Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds have a sleek and lightweight ergonomic lock-in design, IPX4-rated water resistance, and touch controls. Each bud weighs 3.6g. They come in Air White and Bass Black trims. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.3 (with SBC codec), 60ms low latency, and Google Fast Pair technology. Equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver, they offer five hours of playback time (28 hours overall).

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: Priced at Rs. 2,199

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds offer a snug fit akin to Nord Buds 2. It gets Deep Gray and Triple Blue colorways. Each IP55-rated bud houses a 12.4mm dynamic driver and dual microphones. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 (with AAC/SBC codecs), 94ms ultra-low latency, and OnePlus's fast pairing. The earphones support Dolby Atmos and Dirac's audio tuning, and eight hours playback (38 hours total).

OPPO Enco Air2 Pro: Costs Rs. 3,499

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro earbuds offer an in-ear fit, tap/hold gestures, and IP54-rated resistance. They come in White and Gray. Each bud gets a 12.4mm driver, dual microphones, ANC/Transparency modes, and 94ms ultra-low game latency. The audio wearable has support for Bluetooth 5.2 (with AAC/SBC codecs), and dual-device pairing. With ANC, you can enjoy five hours of playback per earphone (20 hours total).

Realme Buds Air Pro: Priced at Rs. 4,999

The Realme Buds Air Pro earbuds have a sleek and ergonomic in-ear design, touch controls, and IPX4 resistance. They are offered in Soul White and New Wave Silver. Each earphone houses a 10mm bass-enriched driver and offers five hours playback time (20 hours with case). They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity (with AAC and SBC codecs), 94ms low latency, wear detection, and Google Fast Pair.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Costs Rs. 4,999

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 earbuds sport stem-less in-ear design and tap controls. It comes in Olive, Graphite, White, and Lavender. Each earphone equips a two-way dynamic speaker and triple microphones. They support Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient sound. Onboard they have Bluetooth 5.2, Auto Switch, and Bixby connectivity. Per bud, you get five hours of playtime with ANC, and 20 hours total with case.