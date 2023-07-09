Technology

OPPO Reno10 series launching in India tomorrow: Check expected prices

Written by Akash Pandey July 09, 2023 | 06:55 pm 2 min read

OPPO Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ will come with MariSilicon X NPU (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO is all set to introduce the Reno10 series in India tomorrow (July 10). The line-up will include three smartphones—the vanilla Reno10, Reno10 Pro, and the Reno10 Pro+. To recall, the Reno10 series was made available in China back in May. We believe the India/global version of the devices will likely include some changes. Here's a quick round-up.

OPPO Reno10 series: Here are the highlights

OPPO Reno10 series will feature a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphones will offer a glossy back, and an oval-shaped, raised camera island. As per the leaked training module, all three models should debut in Silver Gray color. While the Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ models may get Glossy Purple trim, the Ice Blue variant may be exclusive to Reno10.

The handsets bear a 120Hz AMOLED screen

In China, the Reno10 series offers a 6.74-inch OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Reno10 sports a Full-HD+ resolution and 950-nits of peak brightness. In contrast, the Reno10 Pro and Reno10 Pro+ variants bear a QHD+ resolution and 1,400-nits of maximum brightness. The 240Hz touch sampling rate is common across all three models.

The Pro+ variant boasts a 64MP telephoto camera with OIS

The Reno10 and Reno10 Pro include 64MP Omnivision OV64B and 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 sensors, respectively, along with 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP (2x) telephoto shooter. The Reno10 Pro+ features 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP (OIS) Omnivision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical and 120x digital zoom. Up front, the devices have a 32MP selfie camera.

The devices will boot ColorOS 13.1 in India

The Indian variant of Reno10 may house Dimensity 7050 chipset. The Reno10 Pro may house a Snapdragon 778G processor, whereas the Reno10 Pro+ will use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. They'll boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The India-specific Reno10 could pack 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The Reno10 Pro and Pro+ models may settle for 4,600mAh and 4,700mAh batteries, respectively, with 100W rapid charging.

OPPO Reno10 series: Pricing

As per Mukul Sharma, Reno10, Reno10 Pro, and Reno10 Pro+ will have an MRP of Rs. 38,999, Rs. 44,999, and Rs. 59,999, respectively. New tip-off from Sudhanshu Ambhore suggests the Pro models will retail at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 55,999, respectively for their 12GB/256GB configuration.