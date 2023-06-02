Technology

Xiaomi 12 Pro at Rs. 44,999: Worth considering in 2023?

If you own a mid-range device, the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be a worthy upgrade

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has received a huge price cut, since its release in India. The device has been a flagship rival to competing products of its time, ticking all the right boxes, from having a top-notch display and camera performance to the processor and battery. Notably, it is now offered with a massive discount via Xiaomi's official site. However, should you consider it?

Everything to know about the deal

The Xiaomi 12 Pro debuted in India at Rs. 62,999 and Rs. 66,999 for its 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively. After several price cuts throughout the year, it now sells for Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 48,999 for the above-mentioned models. Additionally, customers can get Rs. 2,000 discount using HDFC, ICICI, SBI, and Axis Bank cards, along with up to six months of no-cost EMI.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Let's recall the highlights first

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, curved edges, and a fingerprint reader concealed under the screen. The phone flaunts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) E5 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response rate, 522ppi pixel density, 1,500-nits of maximum brightness, HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision. Up front, it is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

It has 50MP triple cameras on the back

At the back, the Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) 115-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone gets a 32MP (f/2.45) front camera.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is at the helm

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It packs a 4,600mAh battery supporting 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse-wireless charging. The 5G phone includes dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Should you get the Xiaomi 12 Pro in 2023?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sits in the same ballpark as the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22/S22+ models. It packs a high-resolution AMOLED screen, top-tier cameras, a capable Qualcomm processor, and fast wired/wireless charging support. It's a great value-for-money package even in 2023. However, you may also check out the OnePlus 11R, which is one of the most recent launches in the segment.