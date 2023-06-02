Technology

ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 gets significant discount on Flipkart

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jun 02, 2023, 06:26 pm 2 min read

The laptop gets Harman Kardon-certified speaker and microphone

ASUS's Zenbook Flip 13 is a sleek 2-in-1 laptop ideal for handling your everyday tasks. As for the highlights, the device gets a 13.3-inch OLED display, an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, and a 67Wh battery that can last up to 14 hours, depending on usage. The device is now available with a significant discount on Flipkart. Here's more about the offer.

Everything to know about the offers

ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 carries an original price tag of Rs. 1,16,990 on Flipkart. It is currently retailing at Rs. 87,990, which means a discount of Rs. 29,000. Users can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 17,900 in exchange for an old laptop on the e-commerce website. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,008 per month.

Here's how you can bag the deal

On Flipkart, search for ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 with model number UX363EA-HP562WS. You can apply for the eligible offers before making the final payment. For instance, HDFC Bank customers can get Rs. 4,000 off on debit card transactions.

The laptop gets a Full-HD OLED display

ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 bears a MIL-STD 810G military-grade design with metallic chassis, thin bezels, a trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and an HD camera with IR. The device gets a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 93% screen-to-body ratio. It measures 13.9mm in thickness and weighs about 1.3kg.

The device houses two Thunderbolt 4 ports

For I/O, the ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 offers a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. It also gets a Harman Kardon-certified speaker and microphone.

It packs a 67Wh battery

ASUS Zenbook Flip 13 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and gets Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with Office Home and Student 2021 package. It houses a 67Wh battery fueled by a 65W charging adapter.