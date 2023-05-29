Technology

Upcoming smartphones in June from Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, and others

Upcoming smartphones in June from Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, and others

Written by Akash Pandey May 29, 2023, 07:35 pm 3 min read

The Realme 11 Pro series has a curved AMOLED screen (Photo credit: Realme)

The month of May has been fairly busy for the Indian smartphone market with the introduction of POCO F5, Google Pixel 7a, Motorola Edge 40, LAVA AGNI 2, and more. However, things are only anticipated to ramp up in June as Samsung, Realme, iQOO, and others get ready to announce their latest releases. Here's a compilation of the upcoming handsets.

Realme 11 Pro series: Could debut on June 8

Realme may introduce the 11 Pro series, including the Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ models, in India on June 8. The handsets were recently launched in China with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED screen, Dimensity 7050 SoC, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and up to 100W fast-charging support. They boot Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

The Pro+ model boasts a 200MP main snapper with OIS

The Realme 11 Pro has an OIS-enabled 100MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The Realme 11 Pro+ is fitted with a 200MP (OIS) 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP3 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, the 11 Pro has a 16MP camera as opposed to the 32MP shooter on the 11 Pro+.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Release expected toward end of June

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro could be a rebranded Neo 8 or Neo 7 Racing Edition. The device, with model number I2217 (likely the Neo 7 Pro), has appeared on Geekbench 6, with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB of RAM, and Android 13. Rumor mill suggests a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, 120W fast-charging, and a price tag of around Rs. 30,000-35,000.

OnePlus Nord 3: Ariving sometime in June

The much-awaited OnePlus Nord 3 may arrive sometime in June, as it has been spotted on the brand's website and BIS certification platform. The China-specific Ace 2V is likely to be rebranded as Nord 3. It may launch at around Rs. 35,000. It will get a 120Hz, 6.74-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, 64MP (OIS) main camera, Dimensity 9000 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy F54: Could arrive in first half of June

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy F54 in India in the first half of June. The device is said to feature a 120Hz, 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. It may sport a 108MP triple camera arrangement, and boot Android 13-based One UI 5.0. It may cost roughly Rs. 27,000.

OPPO Reno 10 series: Expected to launch in June end

The OPPO Reno 10 family is heading to India after making its debut in China. The line-up includes the standard Reno 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro+, which house Snapdragon 778G, Dimensity 8200, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively. It will be interesting to witness the first Reno-branded phone (10 Pro+) to feature a periscope zoom lens with a 5x optical zoom.