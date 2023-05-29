Technology

NASA's Hubble telescope captures 'catastrophic' aftermath of star explosion

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 29, 2023, 05:46 pm 3 min read

The galaxy lies 89 million light-years away (Photo credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, C. Kilpatrick)

A spiral galaxy, called NGC 298, takes up the center stage in the latest image from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The cosmic object appears rather isolated since only a couple of other galaxies and stars are seen in its vicinity. Despite its tranquil appearance, NGC 298 played host to one of "astronomy's most extreme events"—a type 2 supernova explosion. But what is it?

Why does this story matter?

The Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched in 1990, has been crucial in helping astronomers better understand the universe.

Touted to be among the first major optical telescope to be sent to space, Hubble has been going strong for over 33 years now.

The observatory is currently positioned about 535km above Earth's surface and continues to provide splendid views of the cosmos.

The galaxy's core and disc are distinctly visible

The spiral galaxy is seen at an angle in the image. This tilt makes the galaxy's core and disc all the more distinctly visible. Small stars and tiny bubbles of bright, glowing gas lie scattered across the galaxy's disc while the core glows brightly. While NGC 298 is the main highlight, small galaxies and stars are seen scattered in the dark background.

The galaxy lies 89 million light-years away

The NGC 298 spiral galaxy lies in the constellation Cetuslies around 89 million light-years from Earth. Hubble's onboard Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), which can see in ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared wavelengths of light, was used for this investigation.

What are Type 2 supernovae?

Hubble observation of the spiral galaxy was part of the investigation into the origins of Type 2 supernovae. But what are they? Supernovae are explosions of stars. "It is the largest explosion that takes place in space," per NASA. There are two ways in which stars can go supernova. Type 2 occurs when stars run out of fuel and collapse under their own gravity.

Type 2 supernovae involve collapse and subsequent explosion of stars

When a star runs out of fuel, some of its mass moves its core. The core eventually becomes so heavy that it cannot withstand its own gravitational force. It then collapses, causing a supernova. The other kind of supernova, Type 1, occurs when a dying star accumulates matter from another star nearby to the point where a nuclear reaction is sparked, causing an explosion.

Hubble has been used to explore several Type 2 supernovae

Astronomers theorize that dust and gas stripped away from stars are the reason behind the brightness and other features of Type 2 supernovae. The Hubble telescope was used to explore the aftermath of several Type 2 supernovae. From these studies, astronomers hope to ascertain the relation between the supernovae and the stellar systems which give rise to them.