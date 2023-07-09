Technology

OnePlus Q2 Pro TV gets enticing offers on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey July 09, 2023 | 06:00 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Q2 Pro comes with OxygenPlay 2.0 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

India's smart TV market is experiencing rapid YoY growth. With the rising demand for 4K televisions, brands like OnePlus are also trying to attract a portion of buyers in the country. The Q2 Pro smart TV, which was introduced at the Cloud 11 event is currently available with some bank/exchange offers. If you are planning to get the television, check out this deal first.

Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus Q2 Pro bears an MRP of Rs. 1,59,999. However, the smart TV retails for Rs. 99,999 on Amazon. Buyers can avail Rs. 5,000 instant discount on transactions via ICICI Bank credit cards. An exchange bonus of up to Rs. 2,500 is also applicable. In addition, if you use Amazon Pay Later service, you can opt for no-cost EMI.

The smart TV gets a 120Hz QLED display

The OnePlus Q2 Pro bears a sleek profile, super thin bezels, and a horizontally-integrated soundbar, which offers a 70W, 2.1 channel audio with support for Dolby Atmos. The television boasts a 65-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) QLED panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, and MEMC technology. The display is HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision certified.

It is equipped with three HDMI ports

The OnePlus Q2 Pro has a host of peripherals including three HDMI 2.1 sockets, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet socket, an AV Input port, and an optical port. Wireless connectivity on the television includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and OnePlus Connect 2.0.

The television can be operated using voice commands

The OnePlus Q2 Pro houses the brand's Gamma Engine Ultra, which boosts dynamic contrast and color. The smart TV boots Google TV, and supports hands-free Google Assistant. It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It has support for Miracast, DLNA, Chromecast, NFC Cast, and MultiCast 2.0 smart-casting features. The device gets Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for an ultra-responsive gaming experience.

Here's how to get bank and exchange offers

Head to OnePlus Q2 Pro product page, and avail the exchange offer. Proceed by clicking on the "Buy Now" option, and use an ICICI Bank card to get bank benefits. Amazon Pay Later users can opt for no-cost EMI plans as well.