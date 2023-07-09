Technology

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Pro laptop is 40% cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey July 09, 2023 | 04:29 pm 2 min read

The Mi Notebook Pro bears an aluminum chassis

Xiaomi's Mi Notebook Pro is aimed at students and working professionals seeking a laptop for content creation as well as other day-to-day tasks. Offered with a sturdy design, impressive display, and decent hardware, it promises a higher value for your money than most offerings in its segment. The laptop is now retailing with steep discounts via Amazon. Check out the deal.

Here's the price breakdown

The Mi Notebook Pro has an MRP of Rs. 74,999 on Amazon, for its 16GB/512GB configuration. The laptop is currently available at Rs. 46,999 on the e-commerce website, meaning a discount of Rs. 28,000. Buyers can get an additional discount of Rs. 13,600 in exchange for an old laptop. There is also a no-cost EMI option for transactions through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

The laptop gets a ‎14-inch QHD+ display

The Mi Notebook Pro has a sleek form factor, slim bezels, sandblasted-aluminum chassis, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, a large touchpad, and an HD webcam. The device gets a ‎14-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) True Life+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 300-nits brightness, 241ppi pixel density, 16:10 aspect ratio, DC Dimming, and 100% sRGB color gamut. It is 17.3mm thick and weighs 1.46kg.

It is equipped with an HDMI port

The Mi Notebook Pro comes with several ports including two Type-C, two Type-A, an HDMI 1.4 slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device offers 11 hours of usage per charge

The Mi Notebook Pro is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor, paired with an ‎Iris Xe graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 (Home). It offers a long-lasting battery with an 11-hour backup and 65W fast-charging support. It packs dual 2W stereo speakers with DTS audio processing and a microphone.

How to bag the deal?

Head to this product page, and use the option "With Exchange" if you have an old laptop that needs to be replaced. Now, proceed by clicking on "Buy Now." If you are an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card user, avail the no-cost EMI benefit.