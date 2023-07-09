Technology

Why Nothing Phone (2) has an edge over OnePlus 11R

Written by Akash Pandey July 09, 2023 | 01:43 pm 3 min read

The Nothing Phone (2) is currently up for pre-orders in India (Photo credit: MKBHD)

The Nothing Phone (2) will go official on July 11. At an anticipated launch price of Rs. 40,000, the handset may take on the likes of the OnePlus 11R, which has managed to bag decent sales in India so far. Here's why the Phone (2) will have an edge over 11R, despite the latter bearing all the elements of a flagship killer.

Phone (2) ticks all the right boxes for its looks

As per the official teasers and several hands-on videos, the Nothing Phone (2) appears to be more appealing than the OnePlus 11R. Nothing's unique approach sets the Phone (2) apart from other models in the segment. The unique Glyph Interface, which was introduced on the Phone (1) has been retained on the Phone (2). Interestingly, the new segmented LEDs now offer several customizations too.

Phone (2) will have a more durable design

Nothing Phone (2) will be housed within an aluminum casing, as opposed to OnePlus 11R, which has a plastic frame. The 11R, however, gets a fan-favorite feature—the Alert Slider. The top-centered punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint scanner will remain common across both models, but Phone (2) will also have proportional sides, in addition to Corning's Gorilla Glass protection on the front and back.

Phone (2) is expected to offer more fluid visuals

As per @Za_Raczke, Nothing Phone (2) will sport a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. For low-power modes, it'll support 1Hz, 10Hz, 24Hz, and 30Hz refresh rates. In contrast, 11R has a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) AMOLED display with a 40-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Phone (2) should offer a more fluid on-screen experience, with Nothing OS 2.0.

Phone (2) will have a better camera arrangement

Nothing will upgrade the Phone (2)'s primary rear camera to a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 sensor—akin to the OnePlus 11R. The 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide snapper will be retained from Phone (1), which will also act as a macro shooter. It makes more sense than 11R's 8MP/2MP ultra-wide/macro combo. Up front, Phone (2) will have a higher-resolution (32MP v/s 16MP) camera than 11R.

Phone (2) will be on par with 11R performance-wise

The Nothing Phone (2) will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at the helm—the same chipset found on the OnePlus 11R. The 11R comes with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology. We expect Phone (2) to bear similar formats. The Nothing model will house a 4,700mAh battery—300mAh less than 11R's capacity. Also, it'll offer a slower charging speed than 11R's 100W capability.

Phone (2) could debut starting at around Rs. 40,000

The mid-range smartphone market in India has become even more competitive after the recent launches, which include OnePlus Nord 3 and iQOO Neo7 Pro. Given the above-mentioned models are priced aggressively, Nothing might receive a favorable response from customers, if the brand manages to keep Phone (2)'s price competitive. The handset is expected to retail starting at around Rs. 40,000, after applying bank discounts.