Technology

These are the best TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000

These are the best TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 17, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R has 10 meters of operational range (Photo credit: OnePlus)

The TWS earphone market in India is booming. Brands like OnePlus, Nothing, and others have fiercely made their way into the sub-Rs. 10,000 category. Now, if you are pondering about which earbuds you should consider under the mid-premium range, we have some top recommendations for you. These audio equipments offer noise cancellation, ambient mode, a decent battery backup, and a good operational range.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Priced at Rs. 2,999

The new Nord Buds 2 from OnePlus is aimed at budget-conscious buyers. The second-generation audio wearable features a similar design to the Nord Buds. The earbuds offer a snug in-ear fit and IP55 rating for water ingress protection. A 12.4mm driver and two microphones are available on each bud. Audio is enhanced by the OnePlus' BassWave algorithm. They have also improved on fast pairing.

Support for Dolby Atmos audio is onboard

The Nord Buds 2 support Bluetooth 5.3 with AAC and SBC codecs. It gets 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Dolby Atmos support. With ANC, each bud allows five hours of playback. With their Type-C case, you get 27 hours of overall listening.

Jabra Elite 4: Available for as low as Rs. 6,998

The Jabra Elite 4 offers an in-ear fit with silicon tips and stems with tap controls. The earbuds get IP55-rated water resistance. They are housed in a Type-C protective charging case. A 6mm driver and four microphones are placed on each bud. The Elite 4 supports Mono mode tech, allowing usage of each bud individually. The earphones offer Active Noise Cancellation and Passthrough modes.

The earphones seamlessly pair with other devices using Google/Microsoft's tech

The Jabra Elite 4 gets Bluetooth 5.2, with SBC and Qualcomm aptX codecs. It supports Fast Pair and Swift Pair, and connects with up to six devices at once. With ANC, earbuds deliver 5.5 hours of playback and the case offers 22 hours of listening.

Nothing Ear (2): Costs Rs. 9,999

The Nothing Ear (2) bears a transparent design for the buds-case combo, with IP54/IP55 protection. The earbuds get pinch controls on stems. An 11.6mm dynamic driver is offered on each earphone. Support for 40dB of ANC with personalization via the Nothing X app is also available. The buds also support Transparency mode, and feature Hi-Res Audio for lossless audio quality over wireless connections.

Its case can be charged wirelessly

The Nothing Ear (2) come with Bluetooth 5.3, supporting LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs. With ANC enabled, the audio wearable can offer up to six hours of playback duration per bud. The charging case is both Type-C and Qi-compatible.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R: Comes at Rs. 9,999

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R has a dual-tone design, in-ear fit, and touch controls. It gets an IP55 rating for the buds, and IPX4 water resistance for the case. Each earbud gets Dynaudio co-created "MelodyBoost" dual drivers (11mm woofer/6mm tweeter). The audio wearable boasts 48dB of Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Spatial Audio (Fixed), and OnePlus' BassWave algorithm for enhancing bass.

The Hi-Res Audio tech onboard offers lossless wireless audio experience

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, with LHDC 4.05, AAC, SBC, and LC3 codecs. It supports Hi-Res Audio and Google's Fast Pair. With ANC, you get around six hours playback per bud and 25 hours total playback with the Type-C compatible case.