Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 9 codes: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 9 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 09, 2023 | 10:12 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android ecosystem in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ lets individuals collect a host of gaming accessories using the in-game currency (diamonds), which is obtainable only by shelling out a sizeable sum of real money. Since investing resources isn't everyone's first preference, developers have introduced a rewards redemption program through which players can earn several in-game bonuses for free. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿ is quite popular in India, despite being limited to the Android ecosystem. The game accounts for more than 100 million downloads and a positive rating on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a token of appreciation, the creators publish a fresh set of redeemable codes on a daily basis. The 12/15-digit codes help collect multiple in-game items free of charge.

Codes can be redeemed only by players on Indian servers

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must sign in to the rewards redemption webpage using their registered credentials. Use of guest IDs isn't allowed. The alphanumeric codes can only be accessed once per person. Additionally, they can only be claimed by players on Indian servers. Once made available, you have a limited amount of time to redeem them.

Here are the codes for July 9

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. July 9 are listed here. FRDTHTYK8LO0OIU, FY45343EDFGBNUJ, FKTUYHDGRTGHTJU, FKJNBVCXSAQ124T. FYHTYFHU7I8OL8K, FIJNHR56I7JUDSA, FQ23RTYHBVFDFRT, FYUKUIKO0PK9JHG. F45R6HJGBV6AQ23, F4RTHDFRTY078IK, FMNHGHUIOO99PO9, FI8U7ETGRETGTHG. FNYMHGFHGFDSAQ, F2345TYHJT6UH7V.

Use these steps to unlock rewards

Visit the official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Apple, Twitter, Huawei, Google, Facebook, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Type a redeemable code in the text box, select "Confirm," and then click on "Ok." For each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.

In-game items are helpful in many ways

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program allows players to obtain in-game items without spending real money. The bonuses offer more options to customize characters or weapons, increasing the chances of winning matches and improving the overall gameplay experience.