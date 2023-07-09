Technology

Looking for smartphones under Rs. 35,000? Check these out

Written by Akash Pandey July 09, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Realme 11 Pro+ has a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main sensor (Photo credit: Realme)

Indian customers have been treated with some new mid-range offerings by brands such as OnePlus, Realme, POCO, and others. The devices offer a high-resolution AMOLED screen, competent cameras, multitasking abilities, a long-lasting battery with fast-charging, and several modern features. If you've been planning to upgrade to a newer smartphone, here are the latest launches to take into consideration. Have a look.

Realme 11 Pro+: Starts at Rs. 27,999

The Realme 11 Pro+ offers a center-aligned punch-hole and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device boasts a 120Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen. It packs a 200MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro snapper. Up front, a 32MP camera is located. Powered by Dimensity 7050 chipset, the phone boots Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging.

Motorola Edge 40: Priced at Rs. 29,999

The Motorola Edge 40 bears IP68 rating, aluminum frame, and an under-display biometric reader. It has a 144Hz 6.55-inch Full-HD+ pOLED curved display. The handset features a 50MP (OIS) primary and 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, there's a 32MP top-centered punch-hole camera. A Dimensity 8020 SoC is on board, with Android 13, and a 4,400mAh battery, supporting 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

POCO F5: Starts at Rs. 29,999

POCO F5 offers a top-centered punch-hole, IP53 rating, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. It features a 120Hz 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 12-bit AMOLED screen. At the back, you get a 64MP (OIS) main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro snapper. It settles for a 16MP front camera. The handset ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14, and houses Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, and a 67W, 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord 3: Begins at Rs. 33,999

The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a center-aligned punch-hole, in-display fingerprint scanner, and an Alert Slider. It has a 120Hz 6.74-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel. The phone flaunts a flagship-grade 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor, accompanied by 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro cameras. It uses Dimensity 9000 SoC, and operates on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1. Inside, a 5,000mAh battery is packed with 80W fast-charging.

iQOO Neo7 Pro: Starts at Rs. 34,999

The iQOO Neo7 Pro has a top-centered cutout and under-screen biometric reader. On the display-front, it has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel. It equips a 16MP front camera. At the back, there's a 50MP (OIS) Samsung GN5 main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip handles the performance part, with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, and 120W, 5,000mAh battery.