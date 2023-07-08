Technology

Nothing Phone (2) offline pre-order, sale dates in India leaked

Written by Akash Pandey July 08, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

Nothing Phone 2 will pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip (Photo credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone (2) will be up for grabs in India through Flipkart and pre-orders are currently live on the e-commerce platform. Besides that, it will also be sold via offline retail stores, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal, who asserts that the device's pre-bookings will begin on July 12 against a deposit of Rs. 2,000. The open sale will kick in starting July 15.

Why does this story matter?

Nothing has emerged as one of the most customer-centric electronics brands within a span of three years. The Phone (1) was an instant success for the company. The handset crossed 1 lakh sales in India, within a few months of its debut. The brand now hopes to reach more customers and strengthen its presence in the country by making its second-generation model available offline.

Offline bookings will be accepted between July 12-16

The pre-orders for the Phone (2) in India via offline retailers will be accepted between July 12 and July 16. Details of the retailers are yet to be revealed. Customers will have to deposit a pre-order amount of Rs. 2,000. Shipping for the Phone (2) units to retailers will begin on July 13, with open sales for the handset starting on July 15.

There will be some bank offers for customers

According to Agarwal, a discount of Rs. 3,000 will be applicable on purchase of Phone (2) via offline stores, which will bring down the device's price. The tipster is unsure which bank cards will be eligible for the discount. In addition to the bank discount, Ear (Stick), Power (45W) charging adapter, phone case, and screen protector will be available at up to 50% off.

Nothing Phone (2): What to expect

The Phone (2) will have a center-aligned punch-hole cutout, proportional bezels and chin, an aluminum frame, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. As per the leaker @Za_Raczke, the device will sport a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will support 1Hz, 10Hz, 24Hz, and 30Hz refresh rates on the low power mode.

It will boast a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera

The Phone (2) will feature dual rear cameras, with a new 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 as its main sensor. The 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide snapper will be retained from Phone (1). Up front, it'll have a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. The handset will house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and a 4,700mAh battery. It will boot Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0.