HP Envy x360 15 (2023) launched in India: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 23, 2023, 12:14 pm 2 min read

The Envy x360 15 (2023) is equipped with Bang and Olufsen speakers

HP has refreshed the Envy x360 15 laptop with new features and specifications. The new 2-in-1 convertible features an OLED screen, 12th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, 5MP webcam, and up to 10 hours of battery backup. The Envy x360 15 (2023) starts at Rs. 82,999 for the 8GB/512GB configuration.

Why does this story matter?

HP Envy x360 series is a line of consumer-oriented high-end laptops that are designed to offer good value, especially in the premium range.

The updated 2023 model offers ample processing power along with a hybrid form factor and a high-quality OLED screen. It is mainly targeted at creative professionals. However, the lack of a graphics card may be a downside for some.

The laptop gets support for a stylus pen

The Envy x360 15 (2023) features a convertible design with a 360-degree hinge and stylus support. It has slim bezels, aluminum chassis, a large trackpad, a backlit keyboard, a 5MP webcam with IR face recognition technology, and a physical camera privacy shutter. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) OLED screen, which has support for the HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen.

It is equipped with an HDMI port

The Envy x360 15 (2023) includes two Type-C (Thunderbolt 4) ports, two Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 socket, a multiformat microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device offers 1TB of onboard SSD storage

The Envy x360 15 (2023) is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors, paired with Iris Xe integrated graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and offers 10 hours of battery life. It comes pre-loaded with HP's QuickDrop feature for fast file transfers, and a Palette program for sketching/organizing photos.

HP Envy x360 15 (2023): Pricing and availability

The Envy x360 15 (2023) is available at Rs. 82,999 and Rs. 94,999 for its Intel Core i5 models with 8GB/512GB and 16GB/512GB configurations, respectively. The top-tier Intel Core i7-powered variant with a 16GB/1TB configuration costs Rs. 1,14,999.