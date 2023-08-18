Technology

Pixel Buds will remind you when it's time for cleaning

The cleaning notification is already appearing for some users

Regularly cleaning your earbuds is necessary, not just for hygiene purposes but also to get the best audio quality. But how often do you do it? In case you own Pixel Buds or Pixel Buds Pro, Google itself will send you a reminder to clean your earbuds. The feature has been introduced as part of the latest update on the Pixel Buds app (version 1.0.555017123). Some users are already seeing the cleaning notification, per The Verge.

You will receive a notification after 120 hours of usage

The Pixel Buds app does not use any special techniques to determine when the Pixel Buds are dirty. Instead, it relies on usage time as an indicator of when cleaning may be necessary. The app monitors how long the earbuds have been worn and recommends a cleaning every 120 hours. The notification will mention that keeping your earbuds clean will help maintain audio quality and ensure proper charging, eliminating any buildup in the charging pins.

How the feature works

Tapping on the notification directs users to Google's existing guide on how to properly clean their earbuds and charging case. Overall, the cleaning alert appears to be a nifty feature to help users maintain their products and to get the best experience from them. Although the cleaning notification is exclusive to Pixel Buds, other earbud brands could draw inspiration from Google and implement something similar.