Chandrayaan-3: Lander module successfully undergoes deboost operation
August 18, 2023 | 04:15 pm 1 min read
The scheduled deboost operation on Chandrayaan-3's lander module (LM) has been successful. Today's operation reduced the orbit of the LM to 113kmx157km, said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The LM will undergo the next deboost operation on August 20 (Sunday). The mission is now less than a week away from landing on the Moon, which is planned for August 23.
Lander Module's health is normal: ISRO
