Technology

Is OPPO Reno10 Pro+ better than Google Pixel 7 Pro

Is OPPO Reno10 Pro+ better than Google Pixel 7 Pro

Written by Akash Pandey July 10, 2023 | 06:09 pm 3 min read

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ and Pixel 7 Pro boot Android 13

The OPPO Reno10 Pro+ is now available in the Indian market for Rs. 54,999. It is targeted at those who seek a full-fledged flagship experience, including solid camera performance. The device ticks all the right boxes. However, is it worth considering over the Pixel 7 Pro, given that the latter is now selling at a discounted price? Let's find out.

The Pixel 7 Pro has an aluminum frame

The Reno10 Pro+ and Pixel 7 Pro have a top-centered punch-hole cutout and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The Reno10 Pro+ is slimmer (8.28mm v/s 8.90mm) and lighter (194g v/s 212g) than Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro's frame/camera bump has a metal build-up, as opposed to Reno10 Pro+ with plastic frame/back. The Google phone also enjoys Gorilla Glass Victus protection up front.

Both devices max out at a 120Hz refresh rate

The Reno10 Pro+ sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ (1240x2772 pixels) OLED display. In contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro settles for a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) OLED panel with LTPO technology. Both devices support up to 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Pixel 7 Pro has higher peak brightness (1,500-nits v/s 1,400-nits) and better pixel density (512ppi v/s 450ppi) than Reno10 Pro+.

Pixel 7 Pro has an optically-stabilized 48MP periscope camera

The Reno10 Pro+ flaunts a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main, 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide, and a 64MP (OIS) Omnivision OV64B periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro offers a 50MP (OIS) Samsung GN1 primary, 12MP 125.8-degree ultra-wide, and 48MP (OIS) Samsung GM5 periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. For selfies, they feature 32MP and 10.8MP front cameras, respectively.

The OPPO model supports 100W fast-charging

The Reno10 Pro+ is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro uses a Tensor G2 processor. Under the hood, the Pixel 7 Pro has a bigger battery (5,000mAh v/s 4,700mAh) with slower charging (23W v/s 100W) than Reno10 Pro+. The Pixel 7 Pro, however, supports 23W (proprietary) and 12W (Qi) wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging is also possible.

Price and availability

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ costs Rs. 54,999 for its sole 12GB/256GB configuration. Currently up for pre-bookings, it'll go on sale from July 13 onward, with up to Rs. 4,000 ICICI/Federal Bank discount. The Pixel 7 Pro gets a lone 12GB/128GB variant, which is now sold in a price range of Rs. 70,000-80,000. Up to Rs. 10,000 bank discount and exchange offers are also available.

Which one should you consider?

The Pixel 7 Pro is better. Given the device now bears attractive bank and exchange deals, it becomes a more appropriate choice over the Reno10 Pro+. Besides that, the Pixel 7 Pro is IP68-rated. It has a more durable body, a higher-resolution screen, wireless charging support, a dedicated security chip, a clean UI, and several Pixel-exclusive image processing algorithms, which enhance picture/video quality.