Garena Free Fire MAX's July 8 codes: Claim in-game items

Written by Akash Pandey July 08, 2023 | 10:24 am 3 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game available on Android. It currently accounts for more than 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 on the Google Play Store. As a result, the developers introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis to appreciate players. Using the rewards obtained by redeeming the codes, individuals can increase their chances of in-game survival.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX has improved the in-game experience with its enhanced graphics and rewards redemption program, which allows free access to gaming accessories. A fresh set of codes is introduced on a daily basis, allowing players to unlock a range of exclusive items for free. Using the bonuses, individuals can customize in-game characters or weapons without spending real money.

Codes can be redeemed once per gamer

Gamers can claim Free Fire MAX codes through the rewards redemption webpage only by using their official login credentials. Use of guest IDs isn't allowed. The redeemable codes are valid for a specific duration, meaning you must redeem them between 12-18 hours of release. The codes can be used once per player. They are made only for gamers on Indian servers.

Here are the codes for today

The Free Fire MAX codes for July 8 are listed here. Use them to collect free bonuses. 3IBBMSL7AK8G, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, GCNVA2PDRGRZ. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, B3G7A22TWDR7X. FF7MUY4ME6SC, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, X99TK56XDJ4X, FFCMCPSJ99S3. MCPW3D28VZD6, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ. B3G7A22TWDR7X, 6KWMFJVMQQYG, 3IBBMSL7AK8G, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P. GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, FFCMCPSUYUY7E, EYH2W3XK8UPG, UVX9PYZV54AC.

Follow these steps to redeem codes

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Access your gaming account using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK credentials. Fill in a code into the text box, tap on "Confirm," and press "Ok." Every successful redemption yields a reward that can be picked up from the game's mail/notification panel.

Check out these Free Fire MAX alternatives

Google Play Store is home to several battle royale games. You may check out titles including Fortnite, BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, and Call of Duty. Each title offers different in-game features and experiences.