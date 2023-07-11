Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 11 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey July 11, 2023 | 10:10 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android ecosystem in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX lets individuals collect gaming accessories using diamonds, the in-app currency that is obtainable only by spending real money. However, not every player is willing to invest resources. So, the game creators have introduced a rewards redemption program. The alternative reward collection strategy allows players to use redeemable codes in order to unlock free gaming bonuses.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually improved battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, is currently limited to the Android OS. Despite that, the game has received massive attention among players. It boasts a 100 million download count, along with a positive rating of 4.2 on the Google Play Store. Hence, to appreciate players, the creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing them to collect exclusive rewards.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

Here are some pointers to consider when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you have entered them correctly. They have a restricted redemption window, meaning you need to claim them before their expiry. Each code can be redeemed only once per gaming account. Additionally, they are specific to gamers on Indian servers.

Check out the codes for July 11

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., July 11 are listed here. They can help you acquire collectibles such as diamonds, weapon crates, premium bundles, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more. FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFICJGW9NKYT, FFCO8BS5JW2D, FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, FF11NJN5YS3E, FF11WFNPP956 MQJWNBVHYAQM, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, W4GPFVK2MR2C WCMERVCMUSZ9, MSJX8VM25B95

Use these steps to collect rewards

Visit the rewards redemption webpage and sign in to your account using your Facebook, Apple, Huawei, Twitter, Google, or VK ID. Fill in a redeemable code in the text box, click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." You will receive a confirmation message if the code has been redeemed successfully. Post that, the reward will be sent to your in-app notification center within 24 hours.

You can customize in-game characters and weapons with redeemed items

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program allows gamers to collect in-app accessories for free. Using the rewards, players can customize characters or weapons to improve the probability of winning battles.