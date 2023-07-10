Technology

Nothing Ear (2) v/s Sony WF-C700N: TWS earphones compared

Written by Akash Pandey July 10, 2023 | 07:37 pm 2 min read

Both wearables offer an operational range of up to 10-meter

Nothing recently introduced the black trim of its second-generation TWS earphones—Ear (2). The earbuds retain the price tag of Rs. 9,999, and will be up for grabs in India starting from July 21. However, ahead of their availability, Sony has cleverly introduced its WF-C700N earbuds, which appear to be more promising in terms of features. Here's a head-on comparison between the two audio wearables.

Nothing Ear (2) earbuds offer a transparent design

The Nothing Ear (2) earphones sport a refreshing, transparent design, which is also applicable to their squarish protective case. The buds are IP54-rated and offer pinch controls. Their case bears IP55 protection. The Sony WF-C700N earbuds look similar to the WF-C500 model, with a snug fit, tap/hold controls, and IPX4 water resistance. They are housed within an opaque, cylindrical charging case.

The Sony buds provide 7.5 hours of playback

The Nothing Ear (2) earphones are equipped with an 11.6mm dynamic driver. In contrast, the Sony WF-C700N earbuds house a 5mm driver. Both audio wearables offer Active Noise Cancellation, which can be personalized via their dedicated mobile app. They support Transparency mode as well. The Sony buds deliver a longer listening time with ANC (7.5 hours v/s 4 hours) than Ear (2).

Both support wireless audio upscaling

The Nothing Ear (2) earphones support Bluetooth 5.3, with LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC protocols. They feature Hi-Res Audio for lossless audio gains over wireless connections. The Sony WF-C700N earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, with AAC and SBC codecs. They also enjoy DSEE sound upscaling, which restores high-frequency sound lost during compression.

Price and availability

The Sony WF-C700N earbuds cost Rs. 8,990. They will be available for purchase from Sony retail (online/offline) stores and leading e-commerce websites from July 15 onward. Buyers can grab them in White, Black, Sage Green, and Lavender colors. The Black trim of Nothing Ear (2) earphones will be up for purchase via Flipkart from July 21. The audio wearable is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Which pair of earbuds should you consider?

Sony is a prominent player in the audio industry with years of experience. The WF-C700N earbuds draw inspiration from the brand's upper-end audio wearables and include many features for users seeking an enhanced audio experience at a much lower price. On the other hand, if you prefer more modern-looking earphones with some wireless charging technology, go for the Nothing Ear (2).