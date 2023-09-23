iPhone 15 Pro Max to lead Apple's Q4 2023 growth

Written by Akash Pandey September 23, 2023 | 09:32 pm 2 min read

Crowds flock to stores for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone 15 series is witnessing high global demand, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max being the most sought-after. The range-topping model in the latest lineup is expected to be the main growth driver for the company in Q4 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have reportedly not met sales expectations.

iPhone 15 Pro Max v/s 14 Pro Max: Sales figures

Kuo reportedly predicted that Apple will ship 35 million units of the iPhone 15 Pro Max during Q4 2023, making it the company's primary revenue generator. To recall, the company sold over 28 million iPhone 14 Pro Max units in the same period last year. The iPhone 15 Plus is also performing well despite initial order quantities falling short of demand. Large crowds have gathered at Apple stores worldwide, indicating strong sales.

Focus on promotional incentives for iPhone 15, 15 Pro

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have reportedly not met sales targets, which could potentially lead to order cuts if Apple does not adjust their prices. Kuo noted that while it is unlikely that Apple will lower the prices of these models, more promotional incentives might be offered to increase sales. This means customers could get slightly better exchange offers or bank discounts in the coming months.

