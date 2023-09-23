Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Roundup of leaks and rumored specifications

Written by Akash Pandey September 23, 2023 | 09:08 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy S24 series will boot Android 14 (Representative image)

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is reportedly set to debut in the first quarter of 2024. It will include the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models. The official announcement is still months away, but anticipation is building for the company's latest flagship lineup. Leaks have already revealed the key highlights and possible upgrades for all three next-gen devices. Based on the details, here's everything you can expect from the Galaxy S24 series.

Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+: What we know

At present, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ share identical Full-HD+ display resolutions. However, the S24 and S24+ might get Full-HD+ and QHD+ panels, respectively. This means the S24+ could step things up in the display department. The devices will likely retain the 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto rear cameras. Battery capacity for the S24 and S24+ is anticipated to increase to 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh, respectively. They could come in both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 variants.

Galaxy S24 Ultra to offer more meaningful upgrades

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a flat panel and titanium frame. It will retain the S23 Ultra's QHD+ resolution for the display. The upcoming handset might also feature a quad rear-facing shooter system composed of 200MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, and 10MP periscope sensors. It will reportedly use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC globally. The device will likely retain its predecessor's 5,000mAh cell size, with 45W fast-charging.

Early announcement likely to happen

Moreover, many tipsters have already mentioned January as the "final" release target for the Galaxy S24 series, though the exact date remains unconfirmed. Some reports also suggested Samsung might release its next ultra-high-end handsets "early," but an official announcement is still several months away. As more details emerge, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of the Galaxy S24 family and the innovations they will bring.

