Google Pixel 8 series camera features revealed in leaked video

Written by Akash Pandey September 23, 2023 | 07:53 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 8 series will be up for pre-orders in India starting October 5 (Photo credit: Google)

Google's upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have been the subject of numerous leaks ahead of their launch. While we are familiar with every major highlight, a leaked promo video provided to 91mobiles by tipster Kamila Wojciechowska uncovers the new camera features of the Pixel 8 series. These include Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Super Res Zoom, Magic Editor, and more.

There will be some Pro controls for Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 series would come with several camera improvements. The promo video gives us a breakdown of the camera features, which allow users to fine-tune their photography settings. The Real Tone feature will aim to improve the accuracy of skin tones in photos. Night Sight will help in low-light photography, whereas Astrophotography will help capture stars, nearby galaxies, and other space objects in the night sky. The video also highlights some Pro controls exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Super Res Zoom and Magic Editor to elevate camera capabilities

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will feature Super Res Zoom for high-quality zoomed-in shots. The Pixel 8 will offer up to 8x zoom, while the Pixel 8 Pro will provide up to 30x zoom. Additionally, the Magic Editor feature will allow users to swap faces in an image. For videos, the phones will come with Video Boost, Night Sight for low-light videos, Audio Magic Eraser to reduce ambient background sounds, and improved skin tones.

