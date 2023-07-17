Technology

Google Pixel 8 Pro's specifications, launch timeline leaked

July 17, 2023

Pixel 8 Pro will include a Melexis MLX90632IR sensor for non-contact temperature measurements (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

Google may launch the Pixel 8 series in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, ahead of the brand's revelation, the complete specifications, including the RAM/storage configurations of the Pixel 8 Pro have been leaked. As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the handset will go official in October. It will be available in two configurations. Here's everything we know about the phone.

The Pixel 8 Pro will see significant improvements in terms of performance, battery life, and the list of onboard features. The renders of the device were only recently made public. The new leak reveals its specifications, variants, and launch timeline. It will have a more refined appearance than the Pixel 7 Pro, some health-centric abilities, and a range of new-age productivity features.

The Pixel 8 Pro will have a top-centered punch-hole cutout, slightly rounded corners, an aluminum frame, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader. The device will sport a flat panel as opposed to its predecessor, which has a curved screen. At the back, you will notice a redesigned metal camera bar, housing triple cameras within a single cut-out, an LED flash, and a body-temperature sensor.

The device will offer up to 120Hz refresh rate

The recent leak from Android Authority suggests that Pixel 8 Pro will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1344x2992 pixels) LTPO OLED display, along with a 490ppi pixel density. The panel will have support for 5Hz, 10Hz, 30Hz, and 60-120Hz pre-defined variable refresh rates. It will boast a peak brightness of 1,600-nits to allow usage under direct sunlight.

It will sport a 50MP main camera with OIS

The Pixel 8 Pro will include a 50MP (OIS) ISOCELL GN2 main sensor, a 64MP IMX787 ultra-wide snapper, a 48MP (OIS) GM5 periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and an 8x8 ToF VL53L8 sensor. On the front, it will feature an 11MP Samsung 3J1 camera. The phone should offer better low-light imagery, faster shutter speeds, reduced blur, and a range of picture enhancement algorithms.

The handset will boot Android 14

The Pixel 8 Pro will use the new in-house-developed chipset, Tensor G3, and a Titan security chip. It will boot Android 14. As per Brar, 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations are expected. Under the hood, the device will pack a 4,950mAh battery, with 27W wired charging, along with 23W (proprietary) and 12W (Qi) wireless charging. It will also support Wi-Fi 7 and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology.

Pixel 8 series is coming in October

Google will launch the Pixel 8 Pro, along with the standard Pixel 8, in October. Looking at the brand's past record, the smartphones are likely to debut in India too. Alongside the Pixel 8 series, Google may also introduce its second-generation Pixel Watch.