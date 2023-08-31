Google Pixel launch event on October 4: What to expect

Technology

Google Pixel launch event on October 4: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 31, 2023 | 10:44 am 2 min read

The event will start at 7:30pm IST (Photo credit: Google)

Google is gearing up for its highly anticipated Pixel hardware event on October 4. The tech giant is expected to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets, as well as the Pixel Watch 2. The event, taking place in New York City at 10:00am ET (7:30pm IST), will be livestreamed on YouTube and the Google Store website.

What will Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Watch 2 offer?

The Google Pixel 8 is rumored to feature a 6.17-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, a Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 50MP primary rear camera. In contrast, the Pixel 8 Pro will boast a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen, 12GB of RAM, and a more advanced camera setup. As for the Pixel Watch 2, it is anticipated to have a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, and an array of health-tracking sensors.

What about their availability?

Following the pattern of previous launches, these devices are likely to go on sale the same day as the launch event. Although there is no specific information about their India launch, they should be released here at the same time as their global debut. While the event invite focuses on the Pixel line-up, it remains unclear whether any new devices from the firm's Nest smart home portfolio will be announced.

Share this timeline