Google's AI-powered Search comes to India with new features

Technology

Google's AI-powered Search comes to India with new features

Written by Rishabh Raj August 31, 2023 | 10:30 am 2 min read

SGE can be accessed in the Search Labs section of the Google app (Photo credit: Google)

Google is broadening the reach of its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) to India and Japan, offering users a conversational mode that functions like an AI chatbot. The update includes support for videos, images, local information, travel recommendations, and coding-related queries. The tech giant has also introduced some India-first features. In India, SGE supports English and Hindi, complete with a new language toggle feature. Indian users can also ask follow-up questions using voice and choose to listen to the answers.

Enhanced web page discovery feature

In addition to language customization, SGE is introducing a feature to help users discover and visit relevant web pages. An arrow icon will appear next to information in AI-powered overviews, enabling users to click and visit the source link of the AI's information directly. This feature has been rolled out in the US. Users in India and Japan will get it in the coming weeks.

Now users can ask follow-up questions

Conversational search gaining popularity among young users

Since its debut, SGE has piqued the curiosity of primarily young users, especially individuals between the ages of 18 and 24. They appreciate the ability to ask follow-up questions and are now asking more elaborate questions in a conversational manner. This is a shift from traditional Google searches where people typed in only a few keywords for their query. Google claims that people find the integrated ads useful but did not provide data on the click-through rates.

First time this feature has been made available outside US

SGE can be accessed in the Google app's Search Labs section on Android and iOS devices, as well as on Chrome for desktops. The expansion of SGE to India and Japan marks the first time the feature has been made available outside the US, with further customization and improvements expected as it continues to grow in popularity.

Share this timeline