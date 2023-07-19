Technology

How OnePlus 12 will fare against Google Pixel 8 Pro

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 19, 2023 | 11:08 am 2 min read

Both devices will boast a 6.7-inch screen. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is likely to announce its flagship OnePlus 12 model later this year. Now, tipster @OnLeaks has revealed the specifications of the device, claiming it will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 3x telephoto zoom camera. The handset will take on the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro, which is also touted to offer top-tier hardware and flagship performance.

OnePlus 12 will provide an alert slider

Leaked image of OnePlus 12 (Photo credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix) Leaked image of OnePlus 12 (Photo credit: OnLeaks / Smartprix)

The OnePlus 12 and Google Pixel 8 Pro will flaunt a center-aligned punch-hole, rounded corners, a metal frame, a flat screen, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. OnePlus 12 will feature an alert slider too. The OnePlus model will boast a circular camera bump on the rear, while Pixel 8 Pro will have a full width camera bar housing a temperature sensor.

The handsets will sport a 120Hz display

The OnePlus 12 will have a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display boasting a 2K resolution. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro will get a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1344x2992 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with a 490ppi pixel density. Both screens will have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. We also expect to see some pre-defined refresh rates on both handsets.

They will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro will pack a 50MP main camera. The former will boast a 50MP lens for ultra-wide shots and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. Pixel 8 Pro will be offered with a 64MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP periscope camera, with 5x optical zoom. Up front, they will feature 32MP and 10.8MP selfie snappers, respectively.

Both will boot Android 14 (OxygenOS 14 skin for OnePlus)

OnePlus 12 will be offered in 16GB/256GB form, while Pixel 8 Pro will be available in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/265GB configurations. The former will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The 8 Pro will house Tensor G3 SoC, and pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired, 23W wireless, and 12W Qi wireless charging.

What about their pricing and availability?

In India, the OnePlus 12 should cost more than the OnePlus 11 5G launched at Rs. 61,999 for its 16GB/256GB configuration. Meanwhile, Pixel 8 Pro might be priced similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro which was introduced at Rs. 84,999.