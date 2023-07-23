Technology

Amazon Soundbar Days sale: Best-selling models from JBL, Sony, Samsung

Written by Akash Pandey July 23, 2023 | 03:03 pm 2 min read

Samsung (HW-B55E/XL) supports Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X (Photo credit: Samsung)

Amazon's Soundbar Days sale is currently live on the e-commerce platform. During the two-day sale, customers can avail huge discounts on top-rated soundbars. If you are seeking a rich listening experience while watching your favorite content on a television, you need to get a soundbar. These devices are certainly an upgrade over your TV's built-in speakers. Here are some models to consider.

boAt Aavante Bar 1850D: Priced at Rs. 11,999

BoAt Aavante Bar 1850D is available at Rs. 11,999 (MRP: Rs. 34,490). Up to Rs. 2,000 off and six-month no-cost EMI is also applicable. The product includes a soundbar-subwoofer combo, producing 220W sound with Dolby Audio, customizable using EQ modes. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.0, and is operational using Master Remote control. It also includes USB, AUX, HDMI, Optical, and coaxial ports.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke 9500WS PRO: Priced at Rs. 15,999

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke 9500WS PRO bears a price tag of Rs. 15,999, as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 48,999. It includes a soundbar, dual speakers, and a subwoofer, featuring 5.1 channel sound, and a combined output of 525W. It provides all the necessary connectivity options such as HDMI Arc, Optical input, AUX mode, and a USB port. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung (HW-B55E/XL): Priced at Rs. 16,990

Samsung (HW-B55E/XL) costs Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 30,900). Buyers can avail bank discounts and no-cost EMI. The audio device offers a 2.1 channel (two soundbar-integrated speakers and a subwoofer) setup, with 410W powerful surround sound, featuring Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. It supports Bluetooth and offers dedicated audio for Game Mode and Night Mode. The product includes HDMI In/Arc, optical input, and USB ports.

Sony HT-S20R: Priced at Rs. 17,990

The Sony HT-S20R is priced at Rs. 17,990, against its MRP of Rs. 23,990. Bank offers and no-cost EMI plans are also applicable. The audio device includes a subwoofer, a soundbar, and two speakers, with a 5.1 channel dramatically high-quality surround sound and 400W of audio output with Dolby Audio support. It gets Bluetooth connectivity, along with Analog, HDMI (out), USB, and TV-in ports.

JBL Bar 2.1: Priced at Rs. 19,999

The JBL Bar 2.1 costs Rs. 19,999 (MRP: Rs. 32,999). It offers a premium finish and comes with a soundbar and subwoofer combo, featuring 2.1 channel audio with 300W of maximum power output and Dolby Digital surround sound. You can enjoy rich and immersive audio, while experiencing punchy bass. It supports wireless connectivity over Bluetooth. Ports including HDMI Arc and Optical are on board.