Technology

How Realme Pad 2 will fare against HONOR Pad X9

Written by Akash Pandey July 23, 2023 | 12:47 pm 3 min read

The Realme Pad 2 supports Dolby Atmos (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme introduced its second-generation tablet, dubbed Realme Pad 2, earlier this week. It sits in the budget segment and might prove to be useful for a range of productivity-related tasks. The tablet will go on sale starting August 1, and it will compete with the HONOR Pad X9, which is about to launch in India. Here's a head-on comparison between the two offerings.

The HONOR Pad X9 packs six speakers

The Realme Pad 2 and HONOR Pad X9 sport a conventional design, an aluminum alloy body, along with 85.2% and 86% screen-to-body ratio, respectively. Dimensions-wise, the Realme tablet is slightly thicker (7.2mm v/s 6.9mm) than Pad X9. The Realme Pad 2 houses quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, as opposed to the HONOR counterpart, which packs six speakers featuring the HONOR Listen Audio algorithm.

Both tablets support up to 120Hz refresh rate

The Realme Pad 2 boasts an 11.5-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) 10-bit IPS-level LCD panel, with 40Hz/60Hz/120Hz adaptive refresh rates, blue light protection, DC Dimming, and 450-nits of peak brightness. The HONOR Pad X9 has a similar 11.5-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) 10-bit IPS-LCD screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB Color Gamut, and 400-nits of maximum brightness.

They get a single rear and front camera

The Realme Pad 2 has an 8MP camera on the back. Likewise, there's an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The HONOR Pad X9 features a 5MP camera on the front and rear.

The Realme Pad 2 has an 8,360mAh battery

The Realme Pad 2 houses Helio G99 chipset, as opposed to HONOR Pad X9 which uses Snapdragon 685 processor. Both tablets boot Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 for Pad and MagicOS 7.1 skins, respectively. The Pad 2 has a bigger battery (8,360mAh v/s 7,250mAh) with faster charging (33W v/s 22.5W) than Pad X9. They support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth versions (5.3 v/s 5.1).

Price and availability

The Realme Pad 2 is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Its 8GB/256GB configuration costs Rs. 22,999. The tablet will be up for pre-order starting July 26, with open sales starting on August 1. Meanwhile, the HONOR Pad X9 is yet to debut.

Which one is better?

The Realme Pad 2 offers a better deal, supporting both LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity. Also, it has slightly higher-resolution cameras, a bigger battery, and the latest Bluetooth version. Contrarily, the HONOR Pad X9 has a better eye-friendly display and a more capable chipset. However, it is limited to Wi-Fi-only connectivity. If priced competitively, it may take on the likes of Realme Pad 2.