Realme C53, Pad 2 go official in India: Check prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 19, 2023 | 01:38 pm 2 min read

Realme C53 and Pad 2 boot Android 13 with Realme UI baked on top

Chinese tech firm Realme has launched two new devices in the Indian market. They include the C53 handset and the Pad 2 tablet. As for the highlights, both devices have a stylish design, boot Android 13 with Realme UI baked on top, and house batteries with fast-charging support. Here, their prices start at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. Let's see what they offer.

Realme C53 has a 90Hz display

Realme C53 has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 560-nits of peak brightness, and a 'Mini Capsule.' It flaunts a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device packs an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI T Edition and comes in two shades.

It boasts a 108MP main camera

On the rear, the Realme C53 flaunts a 108MP main camera with 3x zoom, coupled with a 2MP portrait sensor and an LED flash. It gets an 8MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calls.

Realme Pad 2 promises blue light protection

Realme Pad 2 boasts an 11.5-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD screen with 40Hz/60Hz/120Hz adaptive refresh rates. It has a top-mounted power button, four speakers, and a Type-C port. The device houses a Helio G99 chipset, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and an 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It also offers blue light protection and 01 Ultra Vision Engine (for enhanced picture clarity).

It gets an 8MP selfie shooter

The Realme Pad 2 houses an 8MP camera and an LED flash within a circular module on the rear. Meanwhile, on the front, there is an 8MP lens for taking selfies.

What about their pricing and availability?

In India, Realme C53 costs Rs. 9,999 for its base 4GB/128GB configuration, while the 6GB/64GB model is priced at Rs. 10,999. It will go on an early bird sale today between 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Separately, the Realme Pad 2 costs Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB/256GB version. Its pre-orders will begin on July 26.