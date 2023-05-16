Technology

Amazon to introduce ChatGPT-style conversational search to its online store

May 16, 2023

The generative AI fever has caught companies around the world. While Microsoft and Google are leading the efforts to weave AI into search, others like Amazon do not want to be left behind. The e-commerce giant is planning to introduce a ChatGPT-style product search to its web store. The retail giant's ambition was visible in job listings spotted by Bloomberg.

Companies that have anything to do with search are putting all their eggs in the AI basket. Google's latest I/O showcased how generative AI is about to change the way we search for things.

Amazon's search experience has been criticized for being centered on ads and sponsored content. Generative AI presents the company with an opportunity to transform the customer experience.

Amazon is reimagining search with an 'interactive conversational experience'

Multiple job listings have appeared showcasing Amazon's generative AI intentions. In one listing seeking a machine learning-focused senior applied scientist, the company said it is "reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience." The new Amazon Search will help users "find answers to product questions, perform product comparisons, receive personalized product suggestions, and so much more," the firm's job listing read.

Company claims it is a 'once in a generation transformation'

In the listing, the company emphasizes how big of an opportunity this is. "This will be a once in a generation transformation for Search, just like the Mosaic browser made the Internet easier to engage with three decades ago," Amazon wrote. The new search experience could be available soon as the company wants to "deliver this vision" to its customers right away.

It will use deep learning techniques to reinvent search

Another job posting invites people to be part of an "AI-first initiative to re-architect and reinvent" search. According to the company, this will be through using "extremely large scale next-generation deep learning techniques."

Amazon search is under threat of being obsolete

Amazon search is an important gateway into the online shopping experience for many people worldwide. However, in a world of generative AI, Amazon's search bar is under threat of being obsolete. Generative AI's ability to give specific results trumps Amazon's ad-filled search experience. The company, therefore, sees it imperative to incorporate AI into its core retail business.