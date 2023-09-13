Apple to release iPadOS 17 on September 18: Check features

Technology

Apple to release iPadOS 17 on September 18: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 13, 2023 | 11:32 am 2 min read

The update includes new apps including the journal app (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's iPadOS 17 is scheduled for release on September 18. It will bring a host of new features from iOS 17, as well as tablet-specific enhancements. The update includes interactive widgets, a revamped lock screen experience, and the addition of new apps like the iPhone's Health app and the Journal app. iPadOS 17 will be available for devices as old as the 6th-gen iPad.

Interactive widgets and a customizable lock screen

Apple is revamping its widgets for all operating systems and iPadOS 17 comes under that list. The tech giant has introduced interactive widgets that let you quickly turn lights on or off, mark reminders complete, or play a song. Notably, with the iPadOS 17, the tablet lock screen gets a significant makeover. The update allows users to pick between different colors and font styles, set dynamic wallpapers as backgrounds, and create unique designs to personalize their tablets.

Check out other new features

The update brings new features like NameDrop, which allows users to AirDrop contacts, and an improved AirDrop for sending files over the internet. FaceTime gets certain enhancements, including new reactions and support for audio as well as video messages. The StandBy mode turns your tablet into a clock, while Autocorrect and Dictation are bolstered by AI. Also, users can just say "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri" to activate the voice assistant.

Apple brings external camera support to iPad

For the first time, Apple is adding support for external cameras to the iPad. Users can connect to webcams on their tablets. Also, you'll see support for external displays with built-in cameras. Stage Manager continues to improve iPadOS 17, allowing users to resize windows per their choice, move them around, and place them conveniently. The new iPad-optimized Health app makes use of the larger screen space with a Favorites view, quick insights, and more.

Share this timeline