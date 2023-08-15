Apple AirPods to be manufactured in India from December 2024

Mass production is set to begin in December 2024

Apple will start manufacturing its popular wireless earphones, the AirPods, at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory from next year, according to the Press Trust of India. Mass production is slated to commence by December 2024. This move marks the second Apple product category, after iPhones, to be produced in India. The tech giant aims to diversify its supply chain and reduce reliance on China.

Foxconn's Hyderabad factory is said to have received substantial investment

Foxconn is said to have invested a substantial $400 million in the Hyderabad production facility. The Indian government's incentives for foreign companies could have played a crucial role in Apple's decision to expand its manufacturing operations within the country. By producing AirPods in India, Apple will be better positioned to meet the growing demand for its products in the local market.

Apple's AirPods lead the global TWS market

Currently, AirPods dominate the global true wireless stereo (TWS) market. It had an impressive 36% share in the December 2022 quarter, as per research firm Canalys. Samsung followed Apple with a 7.5% share in the TWS market, while Xiaomi, Boat, and OPPO had 4.4%, 4%, and 3% share, respectively. Apple's strategic move is expected to bolster India's reputation as a burgeoning electronics manufacturing hub.

