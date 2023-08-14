Technology

iPhone SE 4 to get iPhone 14-like design, Face ID

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023 | 04:25 pm 2 min read

iPhone SE 4 will offer a single rear camera. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

A new leak has revealed several exciting advancements coming to Apple's next-generation SE model. The iPhone SE 4's design will closely resemble iPhone 14, making it the first SE model to feature a notched display. The device is tipped to support Face ID, offer a Type-C port, and feature an innovative Action button that will replace the traditional mute switch.

iPhone SE 4 will ditch the proprietary Lightning connector

According to the tip-off, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will be the first in its series to adopt a Type-C port. Apple has already confirmed its plans to transition future iPhone models from the proprietary Lightning port to the more versatile Type-C. This change is expected to commence with the iPhone 15 series, which is set to be unveiled on September 12.

The fourth-generation smartphone will have a single rear camera

The USB Type-C port offers numerous benefits, including faster charging and data transfer speeds, as well as increased compatibility with other modern devices. Per the leak, iPhone SE 4 will continue to have a single rear camera, in line with its predecessors.

Apple could bring Face ID authentication to the upcoming device

In a significant departure from its predecessors, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is predicted to support Face ID. The current iPhone SE (2022) features a front-facing fingerprint sensor that also serves as a home button. Apple calls it Touch ID. The tech giant now wants to upgrade the security feature on the new model by offering Face ID.