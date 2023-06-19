Technology

Vivo X100 Pro+ leak reveals design details, 200MP telephoto camera

Written by Akash Pandey June 19, 2023 | 06:35 pm 2 min read

Vivo X100 Pro+ will come with support for variable aperture. Representative image (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo will introduce the X100 series in the coming months. Now, ahead of the official debut, the rear design of the range-topping X100 Pro+ model has been leaked. The device will sport a circular camera module within a rectangular island, which will also feature an LED flash and ZEISS branding. In addition, tipster Ice Universe claims the device will offer a 200MP telephoto camera.

Why does this story matter?

Vivo's X series is renowned for its camera prowess. The X90 Pro+ has been a top-notch camera-centric smartphone since its debut. The X100 Pro+ appears to be following in the footsteps of its predecessor, offering the best camera implementation and photography features. If we go by the tip-off, the X100 Pro+ with its 200MP telephoto lens may dethrone smartphones known for their telephoto abilities.

Render reveals an X80 series-like design

Based on the render, the Vivo X100 Pro+ will have a left-aligned camera module, surrounded by a rectangular matrix area. The design seems to be inspired by X80 series. Vivo might have finally decided to maintain consistent aesthetics rather than opting for a different approach as seen in X90 series. Up front, it will offer a top-centered punch-hole and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader.

It is likely to use 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera

The Vivo X100 Pro+ may continue using 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 as its primary sensor, in addition to an ultra-wide lens, and a periscope camera, which is said to be common for all models in the line-up. The phone will also offer a 200MP telephoto camera.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will be at the helm

The Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. In comparison, the vanilla Vivo X100 and mid-tier Vivo X100 Pro are said to be using the Dimensity 9300 SoC, according to the notable tipper, Digital Chat Station. The line-up will run Android 14 and shall have support for wired and wireless charging.

Vivo X100 Pro+: Availability

Vivo is yet to reveal the availability details of the X100 series. The Chinese smartphone maker might unveil the X100 Pro+ along with other models later this year. The official pricing will be announced at the time of launch.