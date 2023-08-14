Technology

TECNO POVA 5 series launched; price starts at Rs. 12,000

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 14, 2023 | 03:26 pm 2 min read

The Pro model gets a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has announced the pricing and availability of its latest smartphones, the POVA 5 and POVA 5 Pro. The POVA 5 is priced at Rs. 11,999, while POVA 5 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,999. Starting from August 22, both devices will be available for purchase via Amazon. Customers can avail additional Rs. 1,000 discount as part of smartphone exchange offer.

Both handsets get a 120Hz display

POVA 5 and POVA 5 Pro have a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The POVA 5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chip, while the Pro model features a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. The former is available in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black colors, whereas the latter comes in Dark Illusions and Silver Fantasy trims.

The smartphones sport a 50MP primary sensor

Both the POVA 5 and 5 Pro have a dual rear camera module, comprising a 50MP main camera and an AI lens. Up front, the POVA 5 offers an 8MP snapper, while the Pro model flaunts a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Pro model offers a 5,000mAh battery

POVA 5 and POVA 5 Pro pack 6,000mAh and 5,000mAh batteries and support 45W and 68W fast-charging, respectively. The handsets boot Android 13-based HiOS and offer support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a Type-C port, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The 5 Pro model supports 5G and has a Nothing Phone-like Arc interface with customizable LED lights on its rear panel.