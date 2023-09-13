Apple's iOS 17 will be available on September 18

Written by Rishabh Raj September 13, 2023 | 09:49 am 2 min read

iOS 17 goes live on September 18 as a free update (Phot credit: Apple)

Apple has revealed that iOS 17 will be available from September 18 for public download, bringing a host of design refinements and new features. The public preview has been available since June, showcasing improvements such as quick voice or video messages, AirPods mute/unmute control, audio message transcription, and a slew of personalization features. The update will also introduce new features like Live Voicemail, StandBy mode, and a new Journal app.

Streamlined communication with iOS 17 updates

iOS 17 users can enjoy customizable stickers, set up Contact Posters, and benefit from improved autocorrect and voice transcription. Siri can now be activated without saying "hey" first, and Live Voicemail displays a live transcript on your screen as a voicemail is being recorded. NameDrop, an offshoot of AirDrop, allows users to easily share contact information by bringing two iPhone devices together.

Messages app revamp and home screen widgets

The Messages app in iOS 17 receives a significant update with the introduction of stickers. Users can now attach emoji stickers to their messages or create 'Live Stickers' using content from their camera roll, adding effects and text. Other new features include 'Check In,' which alerts trusted contacts when you have reached your destination safely, and the ability to share larger files via AirDrop. iOS 17 also brings various widgets to the home screen, lock screen and standby.

Introducing Journal app and compatibility details

The new 'Journal' app in iOS 17 encourages iPhone users to reflect and practice gratitude through journaling. The system's spellcheck has been improved to reduce "ducking" autocorrect errors. iOS 17 is compatible with a bunch of iPhone models, ranging from iPhone SE (2nd-generation) up to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And, the newly announced iPhone 15 will boot iOS 17 out of the box.

